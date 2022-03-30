Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) today celebrates the launch of ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ in partnership with Diamond Developers – the leading company in developing sustainable communities -. With an investment value of nearly one billion US dollars, the fully integrated, urban, mixed-use master project reflects the group’s goals towards driving the social and economic development through sustainable tourism projects that attract FDI in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the National Tourism Strategy.

Spread over an area of 1 million square meters, ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ – will be developed within the phase 1 of the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development Masterplan - is the first project in Oman that meets the global green practices and is in adherence to the highest sustainability standards. This iconic destination is situated in the capital city of Muscat, overlooking the Sea of Oman and features a unique topography of majestic mountains that mingle with undisturbed valleys and pristine shores, which creates further competitive advantages to the destination.



Commenting on the inauguration, Eng. Mohammed Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of OMRAN Group, said, “Our partnership with Diamond Developers to launch ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ is a unique milestone in our journey as we continue to invest, develop, and maximise the limitless potential of Oman’s tourism sector. As it’s being developed within one of the largest urban developments in the Middle East, it will open avenues for numerous lucrative investment opportunities for both local and international investors in line with the directions of Oman Investment Authority. Mirroring the Sultanate’s goal of driving transformational change to attain a green, circular economy and emissions reduction, the city embraces the highest standards of sustainability and attests to our vision of creating an eco-conscious community that is harmoniously aligned with the distinct geography of the region.”

Cementing the Sultanate’s position as a leading nation that honours its commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals, the city will also bring significant in-country value to the community and boost innovation in the sector. The development of the city will not only give local talents the necessary exposure to international markets and the opportunity to learn from experts in the field but will also enhance business prospects for local SMEs and generate significant employment opportunities.

Eng. Faris Saeed, Chairman of Diamond Developers said, “The Sustainable City – Yiti is not only a benchmark for sustainable urban development, it is a working model for future cities. It is a thriving community made up of thousands of residents, visitors, students, researchers, and entrepreneurs” he added. “The project is expected to be one of the region’s most sustainable cities, and by adopting the latest solutions in energy production, vertical farming, humidity harvesting, and autonomous transportation, we aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, in line with Oman Vision 2040. At Diamond Developers, we remain committed to empowering and supporting partners around the world to realise the cities of tomorrow, today to deliver a more sustainable future for all of us.”

Slated for completion by 2025, the project will feature 1657 eco-friendly and energy-efficient residential units including 300 villas. Designed for comfort, practicality, and contemporary style, the spacious 3 and 4 bedroom villas will also offer significant savings on utility bills.



While being completely energy independent with solar panels and biogas meeting 100 percent of its energy requirements, self-sustenance is also an integral element of the project through the incorporation of productive farming areas and greenhouses. Private farming slots will be allocated for residents to encourage them to grow their own produce. The city is also designed to recycle 100 percent of its waste and water.

Aligning itself to the country’s goals to eliminate carbon footprints, the project is geared to reduce carbon emissions by adopting clean mobility solutions like autonomous shuttles and electric cars, and by deploying EV charging stations around the project. The car-free residential areas, while advancing net zero goals, will also contribute towards making it a safer environment for families and promote social engagement within the community.

Inspired by the local values of authenticity, togetherness, and community living, the city is positioned as a premium destination for wellness and includes facilities for jogging and cycling, an equestrian club, and a horse track. Providing an all-inclusive experience, it also includes a plaza with a fine selection of commercial outlets. With a keen focus on promoting sustainability amongst youth, the city will have a sustainable school with a ‘SEE lab’ that showcases the latest in sustainability solutions.

A four-star neighborhood hotel with 197 rooms, a five-star resort with 170 rooms and a range of restaurants, leisure facilities, 132 luxury serviced apartments, offering sophisticated services and various tourism experiences.

‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ is being developed in accordance with the highest sustainability pillars and placemaking fundamentals which resonates with OMRAN Group’s vision towards establishing an iconic local and international destination with world-class cultural, educational, and recreational facilities.