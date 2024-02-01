Leading UAE developer Omniyat has announced that it has awarded the main works contract to Innovo Build, a UAE-based group, for its premium project - Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

This is Innovo Build's second contract win from Omniyat as it had already snapped up the deal for AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai in September last year.

ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai by Omniyat is seeing a speedy commencement of its main works since the plot’s ground-breaking in April 2023. With the work in full swing, Omniyat said the project will be delivered as per schedule in Q2, 2026.

A contemporary beachfront structure sitting at the apex of the Palm’s crescent, ORLA combines 270-degree views with calming turquoise waters, enjoyable from any of its 85 two-to-four-bedroom homes, three Sky Palaces and the largest private mansion on Palm Jumeriah.

Exclusively managed by Dorchester Collection, residents will enjoy privacy, prestige and personalised service that ensure an unparalleled living experience, stated the developer.

Founder & Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad said: "Omniyat is committed to delivering the promise of elevating living combined with an ultra-luxurious lifestyle. In pushing artistic boundaries to create what appears and feels unconventional, Omniyat is showcasing the power of craftsmanship when applied to the human experience."

A unique and serene architectural masterpiece, ORLA will incorporate private terrace swimming pools at the end of large cantilevers that extend up to 13m in length, virtue of some of its residences.

The steel structure will employ curved-edge floor plates and a complex, multi-level slabs-and-formwork system to enable its intended form to come to life.

"In addition, ORLA’s construction will bring an extensive use of travertine – along with double-height and curved glazing panels – to the building’s façade, which will help achieve its ultra-luxury feel," stated Amjad.

"We will continue to exceed expectations as a visionary developer through honouring our project commitments," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

