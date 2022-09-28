The Oman Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is expected to award the design and construction contract for the remaining sections of Batina Coastal Road (BCR) Phase 1 (South and North Al Batina Governorates) by the first quarter of 2023, according to a source close to the project.

“The tender for the design and construction contract was issued on 20 July 2022 and the bid submission is due on 17 October 2022. The priced bid opening is scheduled on 22 December 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of February 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The prequalified bidders list comprised of Galfar Engineering and Contracting, Abuhatim Co, Strabag Oman, Altasnim Enterprises, SunShine International, Oman Gulf Company, Sarooj Construction Company, Consolidated Contractors Company Oman and Marmul Contracting and Trading, according to officials from five companies.

The scope of the contract comprises the ‘design and construction’ of the unfinished sections of BCR including service roads and link roads, interchanges, wadi bridges, junctions, traffic signals in the area between al Naseem garden and Al Suwaiq Port, in addition to Al Suwaiq interchange and between Suhar and Shinas (optional).

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

