The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) has entered into an agreement to implement the initial works for the first phase in Sultan Haitham City with Strabag Oman LLC at the Ministry premises on Tuesday.

This is in continuation of development and implementation operations at the Sultan Haitham City and the agreement involves leveling of the ground, preparing basic infrastructure including roads, preparing the valley stream, and developing the area surrounding the central park.

The infrastructure preparation work for the first phase will begin on December 28, 2023 and will continue for 3 months on the business area of the first phase that exceeds 6 million square meters, and the valley stream and the central park with an area of 1.6 million square metres, and the main paths with a total of 35 km.

Speaking to the Observer, Shaikh Hamed bin Abdulqawi al Yafaei, Managing Director, Strabag said that as many as 250 workers and 150 machineries will be put to work on 24X7 basis for three months to complete the initial works for the first phase.

"We are beginning the enabling works such as levelling and construction of roads and other basic infrastructure to begin the actual work in three months. This involves leveling of 6milion of land to prepare for roads etc for all facilities coming up in future," Shaikh Hamed said, adding that the work progress would be assessed in first two weeks and necessary changes will be made if required.

This agreement which comes within a series of agreements to implement basic and construction works that the Ministry is working on with its partners involves a total of 540,000 manhours to be put in place to complete the initial works at the site located in Batinah region.

The partnership and cooperation agreement was signed earlier this month to implement the works related to the water supply project in the Sultan Haitham City. Similar agreements were also signed in June with 21 government institutions.

Officials from the Ministry of Housing is working with its partners to sign a number of agreements in this aspect during the coming days, a partnership in preparation for implementing the construction works for main roads, infrastructure, service buildings, the central park and residential neighborhoods, including water, sanitation, electricity, broadband, roads and green spaces services, according to the plan.

Sultan Haitham City:

Sultan Haitham City is based on the vision of His Majesty to establish a new model for building sustainable cities that keep pace with the aspirations of modern life for young people, and emphasising the adoption of an innovative concept in construction, anticipating future methods, and harnessing global, regional and local expertise and in-depth knowledge in this field to develop a modern icon that emulates the cultural heritage and elevates the lifestyle in the Sultanate of Oman.

The city is based on international standards, including "flexibility", where infrastructure designs have engineering flexibility that takes into account the required adaptation to the needs of future population growth, and the cost of maintenance.

Efforts are put in place to ensure the standards of the road network to international levels and are distributed in a practical way that enables the facilities to operate in the most effective way.

Access to the City is made easy and possible from all areas by distributing the road network, community facilities, and services within close distances taking into account the possibility of reaching the largest possible number of facilities inside the massive city.

