Oman’s Ministry of Health is expected to award the design and build contract for its Nizwa Hospital Expansion and Modification project, located in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate in the Wilayat of Bowsher by the fourth quarter of 2023, a source aware of the project details said.

“The tender for the design and build contract was re-issued on 25 June 2023 with a submission deadline of 6 September 2023. The contract award is expected by end of fourth quarter of 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The technical bids were opened on 20 July while the financial bids were opened on 6 September, the source said. The financial bids were submitted Dawood Contracting ($5.4 million), Nafal Contracting and Trading Co ($8.7 million); Al Adrak Trading and Contracting ($49.6 million), and Alyam Enterprises ($7 million).

The Nizwa Hospital extension includes addition of new buildings and medical equipment, as well as raising the number of beds for various specialisations, a second source told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion in first quarter 2025, the second source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.