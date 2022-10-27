Muscat: The Ministry of Health has awarded a contract worth RO18.2 million to Galfar Engineering and Contracting, the company informed the Muscat Securities Exchange (MSX) on Wednesday.

"We received a Letter of Acceptance on October 25, from the Ministry of Heath for the award of the tender related to the "Construction of New Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) at Al Khoud in Seeb in Muscat Governorate."

The execution period for the project is 24 months from the date of commencement.

The scope of work involves the construction of a three-story main laboratory building with a total built-up area of approximately 14,802 square meters (sqm) and associated ancillary buildings.

The total plot area for the construction is 40,000 sqm.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the Sultanate of Oman’s Central Public Health Laboratories a “WHO Collaborating Centre” in the field of communicable diseases and emerging infectious diseases.

The Omani center is considered the first of its kind in the Middle East and its designation to this position by the WHO adds to the repertory of Omani accomplishments in the health field.

