Galfar Engineering and Contracting announced on Monday that it has been awarded the construction contract for Dualisation of Adam -Thumrait Road, Part 4.
The Letter of Award was issued on 25 November 2024 by Ministry of Transport Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), the MSX-listed Galfar said in a statement.
It said the value of the project is approximately 118 million Omani rials ($307 million) with a total 39 duration of months for mobilisation and execution, starting from a commencement date to be determined later.
(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
