MUSCAT, SEPT 24

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has announced a tender for Omani and Saudi companies to bid for providing advisory services for designing and supervising the implementation of infrastructure facilities for the Integrated Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah Governorate (EZAD).

OPAZ invited local specialised companies to get the terms and conditions of the tender from the website of the General Secretariat of the Tender Board. The deadline for participating and purchasing the tender documents was set for October 2, 2023.

OPAZ set the date for interested companies in bidding for the project to visit the Zone on October 3, and the deadline for receiving bids was set on October 26.

Yahya bin Khamis Al Zadjali, Planning Advisor to OPAZ Chairman, said, “The tender was announced after OPAZ had finished its thorough analysis and plans for establishing the Integrated Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The scope of this tender includes the design and supervision of the first phase’s infrastructure facilities, including roads, electrical installations, water and sewage networks, telecommunications networks, gas networks, industrial waste treatment and necessary area facilities like administrative and commercial buildings and some ancillary facilities.

The initial phase of the comprehensive plan for the construction of the Integrated Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah is currently being finalised by OPAZ.”

“This Zone plays a strategic role in enhancing bilateral trade between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by attracting companies from the two countries to establish their projects within the Zone and find economic partnerships to reduce the production and export costs, make it easier to supply goods and products and provide high quality industries.

Additionally, the Zone provides job opportunities for Omanis in various sectors and industries, streamlined with Oman’s Vision 2040 goals”, Al Zadjali explained.

