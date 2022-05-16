Muscat Municipality authorities have announced that work will soon start on Phase One of the Golden Jubilee Walk project in Seeb featuring a variety of recreational elements, areas for picnics and physical activities, a bicycle path, and various other services.

Spread over 84,400 sq m, the key phase will be developed in the middle of a lively area surrounded by residential neighbourhoods, commercial facilities and prominent landmarks close to Mawaleh, Al Hail and Al Khoudh, reported The Muscat Daily.

It includes recreational elements, areas for picnics and physical activities, a bicycle path, and various other services in addition to 38,250 sq m of green spaces.

The Muscat municipality has invited tenders for the development of the mountain walkway as part of the Golden Jubilee Walk project as well as the construction of internal roads in Al Misfah Industrial Area in the wilayat of Bausher, stated the report.

A key leisure and lifestyle project, the Golden Jubilee Walk will boast a 1,972-m-long pedestrian walkway, a 1,972-m- long and 3-m wide bicycle path along with a plaza for taking rest and hiking (implemented by local investment companies) in addition to two sites equipped with equipment for physical sports.

The scope of work includes construction of two sites for physical sports and also two kids' play areas. In addition to this, 75 canopies are being set up for the visitors along with 140 parking lots for vehicles.

