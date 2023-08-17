Oman’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MoAfWR) has invited expressions of interest to develop, manage, operate, and maintain the Liwa Fishery Harbour under the public private partnership (PPP) model.

The Liwa Fishery Harbour project was first tendered in 2019 and retendered in December 2021 after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

The last date for obtaining EOI documents is 2 September 2023 and for obtaining request for proposal documents is 3 September. The documents are to be submitted latest by 31 December 2023.

Read more: QSS Maritime to develop, operate major Omani port

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.