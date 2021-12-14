Oman’s Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water resources has reinvited bids to develop, manage, operate and maintain the Liwa Fishery Harbour under the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) model, according to a public invite.

It is one of the five projects chosen this year to be implemented under the PPP scheme according to Oman’s Ministry of Finance.

Liwa was one of the four fishery harbour development projects offered to investors in February 2019 under the PPP mode, but the government had suspended all projects last year due to the pandemic.

Ministry-owned plots at the site measuring 45,000 square metres were earmarked for an investment of around 20-30 million Omani rials ($50-$80 million) at the Liwa port for developing support infrastructure and amenities like fish market, refrigeration facilities, and commercial and tourism facilities, according to a February 2019 report in local daily Oman Observer.

Last date to submit expression of interest is 27th December 2021. The request for Qualification will be released on 28th December 2021 and the last submission date for the RFQ is 24 January 2022.

