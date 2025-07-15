Iraq is on the verge of launching a massive oil and gas exploration operation in the South-central Najaf governorate, its governor has said.

Yousuf Kanawi said the operation would begin this month and would cover wide areas stretching up to the border with Saudi Arabia.

He told the official Iraqi News Agency that the project involves conducting seismic surveys in line with an oil exploration map devised by the governorate recently.

He did not identify the companies which will conduct the surveys but said the project is part of the licensing rounds 5 and 6 which involved the awarding of oil contracts to several companies from China and other countries.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.