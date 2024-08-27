MUSCAT: AZ Engineers & Partners (AZEP) Oman, a leading construction firm specializing in the delivery of concrete structures for roads and other civil projects, has been tapped to build a number of wadi bridges, arched bridges and underpasses as part of Phase 2 (Part 2) of the Al Sharqiyah Expressway project.

AZEP is undertaking the construction of these key components of the strategically vital road project as a subcontractor to Al Tasnim Projects which, in February this year, was named the main contractor for the Al Sharqiyah Expressway Phase 2 (Part 2) development.

The client is the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology which retendered the Phase 2 (Part 2) section, covering a 52km stretch from Al Kamil to Sur, to allow for the expeditious completion of the project.

As the subcontractor for all the concrete works envisioned for implementation on this stretch, AZEP will be responsible for the construction of a total of four wadi bridges, 3 arch bridges, four underpasses, around 25 culverts and a number of retaining walls. The value of its subcontract is around RO 11 million, out of a total project cost of RO 68 million awarded to the main contractor, Al Tasnim Projects.

Significantly, AZEP has had an operational presence during the construction of all four sections of the landmark expressway project. “AZEP has been fortunate enough to have played its part in this mega infrastructure development where we have been the Concrete Works contractor on all four sections of this Expressway,” the company noted in a post.

Underscoring its leading role in Oman’s civil construction sector, AZEP is currently undertaking a number of prestigious projects around the country. The biggest of these is the Adawnib Flood Protection Dam, being constructed in Salalah at a cost of around RO 24 million. The project is scheduled for completion by around the end of this year.

Also in Salalah, the company is building a new road bridge spanning Wadi Mughsayl at a cost of RO 9.2 million. At Mahaj, in the Wilayat of Al Amerat, it is currently constructing a major drainage system worth RO 2.4 million on behalf of Muscat Municipality.

Additionally, AZEP is undertaking the construction of the Wadi Saal Dam in Jalaan Bani Bu Ali at a cost of RO 3 million, and the dualisation of the Sur LNG Road with a contract value of RO 6.2 million.

