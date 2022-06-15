Oman’s Environment Authority has issued tenders for two nature tourism projects in the Sulatanate.

Bid submission for both tenders close on 24 June 2022.

The first is a design and supervision consultancy tender for developing the Al Saleel Natural Park in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate and the second is a design-build tender for Misfer Natural Park in the Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve in Al Wusta Governorate.

Al Saleel Natural Park is one of the largest wildlife reserves in the Middle East extending over 220 square kilometres and is home to seven per cent of the global herd of Arabian Gazelle.

The Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve covers an area of 2,824 square kilometres and is home to many wildlife species, the Arabian Oryx being the most important.

Oman has declared 18 nature reserves and is studying over 50 natural sites to preserve biological diversity and promote ecotourism.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)