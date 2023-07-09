Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has granted 19 licenses for developing integrated tourism complexes across Muscat, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah and Musandam governorates.



The projects will have 81 hotels, comprising 16,576 hotel rooms, 2,552 apartment hotels and villas and 42,617 housing units, in addition to golf courses, harbours, restaurants, cafes and shops, Oman News Agency reported.



The total investment volume is estimated at 4.38 billion Omani rials ($11.38 billion) for complexes under implementation and OMR3.12 billion in other licensed projects in the pre-implementation phase.



Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, said the ministry follows up on implementing these projects as per the agreed timelines.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)