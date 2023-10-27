Oman’s Ministry of Health is expected to award the master planning, design and lead consultancy contract for its National Women’s and Children’s Centre in Sultan Haitham City, Muscat by the first quarter of 2024, according to source.

The request for expression of interest (EOI) for the main construction contract was issued on 18 October 2023 and the bid submission date deadline is 29 November 2023. The pre-bid clarification deadline is 9 November 2023.

The source told Zawya Projects that the contract is expected be awarded by end of February 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The prequalified bidders list comprised of Meinhardt Singapore, Khatib Alami and Partners, AZD Engineering Consultancy, Design Group Engineering Consultants, Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers, Dar Al Handasah, Aman Fire Protection Consultants, National Engineering Office, Ranhill Bersekutu, Ehaf Consulting Engineers, Insight Engineering Consultants, Dawood Engineering Consultancy, Alamur Engineering Consultant, Maraya Engineering Consultancy and Business, Tusker Engineering Consultancy, Milcris Oman, Adil Al Subhi for Engineering Consultant, Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy, Khutut Wa Roua Engineering Consultancy, and Battash Integrated Enterprises, according to officials from eleven companies.

The Ministry of Health intends to commission the services of qualified medical planner(s) and engineering firms experienced in healthcare facilities to conduct survey works, services and studies include project components finalisation, master planning, space programme and design works for national women’s and children’s centre, according to tender documents.

The source said the centre’s development value is $40 million as per his own estimates.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

