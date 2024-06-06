Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced the groundbreaking of a environmental tourism facility at the historical Telegraph Island (Jazirat Maqlab) in the Musandam Governorate.

The project, being set up by Musandam Governor’s Office in cooperation with Musandam Municipality, Oman-based integrated energy group OQ and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, assumes significance from the island’s unique historical fame.

The island was once an incubator for the first modern telecommunication line in the Middle East. It derives its name from the sea cable extending from the city of Mumbai on the Indian continent to the city of Basra in Iraq, reported ONA citing senior officials.

Once completed, the project will have a sea landing platform (8x2.5 m) and a mountain walkway leading to the island, it stated.

The scope of work includes construction of a 731 sq-m multipurpose hall attached to a 130 sq m public service building as well as the establishment of two photography piers overlooking the most important landmarks around the island, a shaded area, a guard room and a building for electricity generators and fuel tanks, it added.

