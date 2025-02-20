Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC), represented by its Central Cluster, has announced the successful implementation of the third phase of Riyadh Wastewater Project at a total cost of over SAR387 million ($103 million).

According to NWC, the sewage treatment plant (STP), located south of capital Riyadh, is one of the strategic projects that contribute to the development of the kingdom's wastewater treatment system, improve the efficiency of treatment, and absorb the increase in expected wastewater flows due to urban expansion and increasing population growth witnessed by Riyadh.

The implementation of Phase III was aimed at strengthening the infrastructure in the environmental services sector as well as expanding the STP project's coverage and boosting its operational efficiency, it stated.

"The third phase of the plant works on the technology of tertiary wastewater treatment, with a design capacity of 200,000 cu m/per day, which will increase its total capacity in its three phases to 400,000 cu m per day," said a spokesman for NWC.

The project aims to eliminate damage, support environmental balance, and improve the quality of services provided to customers in Riyadh, he noted.

According to him, NWC was implementing several strategic projects to develop infrastructure and upgrade environmental services in the capital.

"We remain committed to continue implementing our strategic plans to enhance operational efficiency in the water and environmental services sector at the national level as per the highest standards of quality and performance, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

