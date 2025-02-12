Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Group’s total project backlog reached 71 billion UAE dirhams ($19.33 billion) in 2024, compared to AED 54 billion in 2023, the company said in its 2024 financial presentation.



The backlog represents the total value of contracted projects yet to be completed and indicates the future revenue potential and operational workload.



The backlog for 2025 stands at AED 30.3 billion, followed by AED 26.4 billion in 2026, AED 8.9 billion in 2027 and AED 5.2 billion in 2028, the presentation said.



The company’s subsidiaries won many contracts last year, including AED 2.4 billion Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for L TOP Project-1 Lower Zakum Habshan Upper Recovery and Lekhwair + 20 MBD early involvement project and AED 4 billion EPC works of the lower-carbon Ruwais LNG Project.



Since 2016, NMDC Energy has completed 21 projects under a long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco, totaling AED 28 billion.



NMDC Logistics & Technical Services (NMDC LTS), a subsidiary, is expected to acquire a controlling stake in Emdad in the first quarter of 2025, the presentation said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

