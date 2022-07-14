BAHRAIN’S new infrastructure projects will create new investment opportunities, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has said.

The country is keen to continue developing its infrastructure to meet its growing requirements and better serve its citizens, he said during a meeting yesterday with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) director-general Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi and Abu Dhabi Export Office acting director-general Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori.

The development follows directives of His Majesty King Hamad and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The visiting delegation also toured projects funded by the ADFD, including Salman City and the new Bahrain International Airport terminal.

