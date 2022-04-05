Mycrane, the Dubai-headquartered digital disruptor for the cranes and construction sector, has announced its big expansion into Europe with the appointment of franchise holders for the UK and Ireland.

A rapidly-growing digital crane rental platform, Mycrane, (www.my-crane.com) signed a similar deal for the Qatar market too along with the other two at the recent Cranes and Transport Middle East conference held in Dubai.

These franchisees will be responsible for providing the full range of Mycrane services – which include the world’s first online crane rental platform, a Marketplace and support for engineering and site surveys – in their respective markets, it stated.

They are already in the process of registering local crane rental companies on the platform, and will shortly be marketing the service to customers, it added.

Commenting on the appointments, Founder and CEO Andrei Geikalo said: "Entering the European market is an exciting moment for Mycrane, which will soon be operational in three more important countries."

"With its burgeoning renewables sector, the UK will see a huge requirement for cranes of all sizes up to the 750 tonne class - not only for installation, but also for component movements, offloads and storage. Besides renewables, there is a growing nuclear sector and infrastructure projects such as HS2 and the Liverpool dock expansion.

"Similarly, we are delighted to welcome our new partner for Qatar, which remains one of the fastest growing global construction markets, owing to the vast number of infrastructure, housing, rail and many other projects currently underway," he added.

The UK and Ireland business is headed by managing director Mike Bryant, a former sales manager at ALE, which was acquired by Mammoet in 2020.

Bryant subsequently worked for global freight forwarders Deugro and DB Schenker in project management and business development roles.

His franchise partners are Peter Edwards and Luke King, who have worked for the last 15 years as publishers in the heavy lift and breakbulk sector.

In Qatar, Mycrane will be owned and operated by Ant Dynamics, a Doha-based provider of heavy lift and transportation engineering services.

Managing director Kamal Kassab has over 18 years’ experience in the heavy lift sector, working on major projects for the construction of oil and gas plants, civil works and football stadiums. He also holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.

Kassab said: "As a company committed to raising the standards of lifting operations in the Middle East, Ant Dynamics is pleased to operate Mycrane in Qatar. We are confident that users of the Mycrane online platform will appreciate the benefits of selecting the right crane for the right job at a fair rate."

Mycrane operates on a franchise basis and enquiries are welcomed from entrepreneurs who are interested in operating the service in their home markets, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).