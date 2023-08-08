Oman’s Muscat Municipality is expected to award the design and lead consultancy contract for its Wadi Al Lahlo roads and infrastructure works by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The design and lead consultancy tender was issued on 8 June 2023. The pre-bid clarification ended on 10 July 2023. The technical bid submission deadline was 20 July 2023 while the commercial bid submission deadline is yet to be announced,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the contract is expected to be awarded by end of November 2023.

The technical bidders include Universal Consulting Engineering, Nespak & Partners, ViA International Engineering Consultancy, and Renardet SA & Partners, Consulting Engineers, according to officials from three companies.

This scope of work involves the construction of Wadi Al Lahlo village roads and infrastructure work in the Wilayat of Muscat. The existing 19km track towards the village is an unpaved road which is mostly passing through the wadi area or along the banks of the wadi and mountain and hilly areas.

The alignment starts from Yiti Street up to Al Khatiya, passing along al Multaqa, al Hur, al Habasa villages and Al Shiqir.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the third quarter 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.