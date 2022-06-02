Muscat: Muscat Municipality has recently assigned a project to design and construct a dual carriageway which extends from the roundabout of Khoud district 6 to the traffic light intersection located in front of gate No. (2) of the Sultan Qaboos University.

There will be two lanes created for each direction with a total length of (3.5) kilometres, accompanied by side lanes for pedestrians in both directions with a total length of (7) kilometres, and to install side barriers and water crossings.

The existing roundabout at the sixth district of Al Khoud will be converted into a four-way intersection with light signals, in addition to the construction of a new intersection with light signals in front of the entrance leading to the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital.

This project attempts to accommodate the increased traffic witnessed in Al-Khoud area, particularly at the Sultan Qaboos University. It will ensure a smooth traffic flow in an area which contains educational and health facilities, commercial establishments and residential neighbourhoods, and it is hoped that the implementation will be completed in the last quarter of 2023.

