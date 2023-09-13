Global engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald announced on Wednesday the opening of its new office in Saudi capital Riyadh, which will serve as the headquarters of the UK-headquartered firm’s wholly owned Saudi business.

The new office was officially inaugurated by the UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton in the presence of senior representatives from the British Embassy, the Saudi Ministry of Investment and key clients including NEOM, the Red Sea Global and the Saudi Electricity Company, Mott MacDonald said in a press statement.

Rick Hopper, managing director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “We have a unique opportunity to scale up our business, drawing on expertise from our pool of international advisory and sector specialists, while also creating career development opportunities for Saudi nationals on major projects.”

The global consultancy plans to significantly grow its Saudi business over the next 18 months, providing strategic support to key public and private sector clients and partners, the statement noted.

The employee-owned consultancy is embarking on a recruitment drive with a focus on attracting and training recent Saudi graduates as well as adding mid- to senior-level experts, it added.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

