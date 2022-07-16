Cairo – Misr Cement - Qena started the self-operation and maintenance process of its plant in Qena earlier in July to boost performance efficiency.

This step came in line with the company’s growth strategy to reduce operating costs and maximise asset utilisation in order to meet current challenges, according to a recent press release.

Misr Cement’s board greenlighted the self-operation plans after concluding the technical management agreement with the Arab Swiss Engineering Company (ASEC) last June.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the listed firm logged consolidated net profits worth EGP 80.85 million, a leap of 161.48% from EGP 30.92 million in Q1-21.

During the January- March 2022 period, Misr Cement registered revenues of EGP 668.75 million, an annual slide of 6% from EGP 712.73 million.

