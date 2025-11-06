Arab Finance: ÈLM Real Estate Development Company signed an agreement with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC Egypt) for a deal valued at EGP 3.5 billion, according to an emailed press release.

CCC Egypt will be the contractor responsible for the complete construction of the development project in 6th of October City.

This partnership aligns with ÈLM's commitment to executing the project to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, with a focus on all technical and engineering aspects of construction.

Located in the northern expansions of 6th of October City, the ÈLM Tree project spans 58 acres, with over 80% dedicated to green spaces and open areas.

It features low-density residential units, including apartments and duplexes, as well as a fully integrated commercial and administrative area covering 26 acres, which will be announced soon.

Moreover, the project includes a social club with a swimming pool, football field, and kids' area.

With over 70 years of experience, CCC has completed more than 1,500 projects in over 50 countries, totaling over $300 billion, and employs more than 70,000 people worldwide.

The group has prominent projects in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Central Asia.

