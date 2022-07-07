The PMO Global Alliance (PMOGA), the world’s largest community for project management offices and professionals, launched PMOGA UAE Hub, its first local community in the Middle East.

PMOGA announced the launch of the UAE Chapter at the International PMO Connection Day organised by Dubai Municipality and PMOGA at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, on July 6, 2022.

PMOGA comprises of over 13,000 members from 123 countries, and aims to foster adoption of best international practices, provide professional certificates and help institutions upgrade industry standards.

The PMO Connection Day was hosted in light of the achievements of Dubai Municipality in this sector, including the Best Project Management Entity in the world award for 2021 at the PMO Global Awards.

“The event brought together PMOs and professionals from around the world under one roof to promote competitive spirit among all sectors in the UAE. It followed Dubai Municipality’s efforts in supporting the development of the PMO sector and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global city,” said Heba Al Shehhi, head of PMO at Dubai Municipality and president of PMOGA UAE Hub.

Participating in a panel discussion ‘How a PMO Can Reach The Top of the World’, Americo Pinto, founder and chair of PMO Global Alliance, said the alliance will help usher in global best practices, share knowledge and experience and timely execution of projects, thus avoiding time and cost over-runs. The other participants were Christoph Hirnle, managing director of Meisterplan; Mazin Gadir, Representative of the Project Management Institute UAE Chapter; Farah AlHanbali, Senior Manager, People Advisory Services, EY MENA; and Obi Omoregie, Head of Project Management Capability at Nawah Energy Company.

(Writing by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

