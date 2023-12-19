Dubai-based master developer Meraas announced on Tuesday that it has has completed 56 percent of construction of its Bulgari Ocean Mansions development in Jumeira Bay Island.

The company said the luxury project would be delivered on schedule in mid-2024.

The sea-facing development comprises of the seven mansions designed by Italian architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS.

Meraas is a leading master developer and part of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

