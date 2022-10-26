Ras Al Khaimah-based freehold property developer Marjan announced on Wednesday the start of construction of the lifestyle beach resort, Rove Al Marjan Island by Rove Hotels.

The construction contract was awarded to China State Construction Engineering Corporation, the developer said in a press statement, adding that the 441-key resort is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

The statement said piling work is completed and other foundational and structural work will commence shortly.

The contract and project values wasn’t disclosed.

