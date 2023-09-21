Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has launched its latest project, Origami, in Taj City, New Cairo. Origami is a signature community by Minka, a subsidiary of Madinet Masr that provides innovative and distinctive real estate products. The launch of Origami is part of Madinet Masr’s expansion strategy and ambitious plan that embraces innovation to meet the diverse aspirations of customers and to further develop Egypt’s real estate market. Minka is also the developer behind The HOFT, the first hybrid investment property in Egypt, and Kinda, the renowned Canadian-inspired community and lifestyle brand in Taj City.

Inspired by Japan’s traditional culture

Origami is a unique signature community that is inspired by Japan’s traditional culture. The project is themed around simplicity, space efficiency, and style. The architecture of the project is modern minimalist Origami-inspired, with a simple, white-like feeling and clean lines. The project plays with impressions of light and depth to catch the eye, adding a touch of refinement and a sense of play with light and shadow. The project makes the most of forms to satisfy the preferences of customers.

Origami features a diverse range of residential units spanning 434,284 square meters and is divided into two phases. The first phase comprises more than 500 units of uniquely designed villas that cater to the various needs and preferences of customers. The first phase includes standalone villas spanning over 160 to 240 square meters, townhouses ranging from 156 to 159 square metres, and Quattro villas, divided into four sections over 143 square meters each. The project is expected to be completed within four years.

Madinet Masr’s expansion strategy

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: “We are proud to announce that Minka, a subsidiary of Madinet Masr responsible for its signature communities, introduces Origami, which is Minka’s first contribution following its acquisition. Origami introduces an exquisite fusion of artistic and contemporary architectural concepts. Stemming from our keenness to introduce innovative real estate products and solutions, Madinet Masr aims to develop its extensive land portfolio, surpassing 9 million sqm, as we embark on creating sustainable communities per the highest efficiency and quality standards, building on our legacy that extends over 64 years”.

The launch of Origami in Taj City is a new step towards achieving Madinet Masr’s expansion strategy in 2023, following the launch of multiple projects including; the second phase of the Club Side in Taj City, the Rai project in Sarai, The Hoft in Taj City, and Zahw in Assiut as well as the infrastructure developments of Cavana in Sarai.

Taj City: A flagship project

Taj City is a flagship project by Madinet Masr that is located in New Cairo on the Ring Road. The project is within proximity of Cairo International Airport, and minutes away from East Cairo, Downtown, and Heliopolis. The project covers an area of 3.5 million square meters and offers attractive designs of residential complexes with best-in-class facilities, shopping concepts, and modern lifestyle, and a spectacular green landscape.

