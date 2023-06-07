Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has appointed global consultancy and construction firm Mace as the building operations management entity for its soon-to-be-launched Uptown Tower.

Designed by internationally-renowned architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, it is the first tower to be built within the Uptown Dubai district.

Set to be launched in the coming months, the 340-m-tall skyscraper will boast a 188-key five-star luxury hotel – 'SO/ Uptown Dubai', SO/ branded residences and commercial office spaces as well as exclusive F&B offerings in The Atrium.

Announcing the key appointement, Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "Uptown Tower represents the first key milestone in the development of the wider Uptown Dubai district. Matching the tower’s premium status with a leading operations management company was essential to ensure the highest level of service to our office tenants, residents and all who visit Uptown Dubai."

"The appointment of Mace is the latest step in solidifying the tower’s position as one of the most sought-after destinations in Dubai and the region," he stated.

DMCC pointed out that the 22 floors of premium Grade A commercial office space within Uptown Tower were fully pre-leased ahead of its launch.

Bringing its international expertise to bear at Uptown Tower, Mace will ensure the delivery of industry-leading building services across the board, providing an offering that reflects the premium nature of the 81-storey tower, stated Bin Sulayem.

The dedicated Mace operational team will bring additional value to Uptown Tower through facilities management services with a central focus on residents, commercial office tenants and visitors, he added.

Ross Abbate, the Chief Executive of Mace Operate, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed by DMCC to manage the building operations and facilities of Uptown Tower, playing a driving role in maintaining the tower’s premium status in the years to come."

"This is an exciting opportunity to be part of DMCC’s journey in redefining the premium mixed-use communities of Dubai, whilst also having a core focus on robust ESG delivery," stated Abbate.

Kicking off before the official launch of Uptown Tower, Mace will implement essential operational governance, policies, procedures and standards to enable the effective delivery of their services.

These services include building maintenance, contract management, building strategy and more, all aimed at enhancing the functionality and longevity of buildings while creating safe and comfortable environments for occupants, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

