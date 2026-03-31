Egypt’s M|A Group and Triumph Hotels Management have signed a strategic partnership to develop the Triumph Pyramids Hotel, a mixed-use hospitality project in West Cairo.

The project will be near the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), positioning it within one of Egypt’s key tourism and investment zones, the companies said in a joint press statement.

The development will comprise hospitality, residential and commercial components, with Triumph Hotels responsible for management and operations, while M|A Group will act as the master developer and landowner.

Financial and project details weren't disclosed but the statement said delivery is expected within three years.

M|A Group’s Chairman Mohamed Ayoub said the project is intended to support Egypt’s tourism sector and contribute to the government’s target of attracting 30 million visitors annually by 2030.

Triumph Hotels Chairman Ehab Shouman added that the partnership aims to deliver a hospitality offering combining luxury accommodation with integrated services.

The project is expected to benefit from ongoing government initiatives to support and encourage hotel and tourism-related developments around the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Giza plateau, according to the statement.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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