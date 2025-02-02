London-listed Dar Global has awarded the enabling works contract for Trump Tower Jeddah to Specialised Italian Foundation Company (SIFCO).

The 2 billion Saudi riyal ($531 million) Trump Tower Jeddah will be located on Jeddah’s Corniche. The 47-storey tower will house Trump Club, the country’s first-ever members-only social club.

The value of the contract was not given.

Founded in 2008, SIFCO specialises in deep foundations construction.

Dar Global, the global arm of Saudi-listed Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Company, is working on a mega-project in Riyadh to construct 200 premium residential villas.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.