Lifesize Plans Dubai, the trailblazer in life-sized architectural projections, is set to revolutionise the design and construction industry in 2025 with a series of exciting advancements.

From integrating cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology to expanding partnerships with leading developers in the region and opening a new branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company continues to redefine industry standards and elevate client experiences, said a statement from the company.

This groundbreaking addition will allow clients to experience their designs in both real-life scale projections and fully immersive virtual environments, it stated.

By combining AR and VR technologies, clients can seamlessly transition between physical and digital spaces, gaining unparalleled insight into their projects.

"Our goal has always been to offer clients the most advanced tools for visualizing and perfecting their designs," noted Georges Calas, the CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai.

"With the addition of VR technology, we’re taking architectural visualization to a whole new level, ensuring precision, clarity, and confidence in every project," he stated.

Lifesize Plans Dubai is now working with some of the most prominent developers in Dubai and across the Middle East.

These partnerships reflect the growing demand for innovative solutions that enhance design accuracy, reduce construction errors, and streamline project workflows. By collaborating with industry leaders, Lifesize Plans Dubai is helping to shape the future of urban development in the region.

As part of its commitment to regional growth and innovation, Lifesize Plans Dubai is proud to announce the opening of its new branch in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh branch will bring the company’s revolutionary services to one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing markets, offering developers, architects, and clients the ability to visualize and perfect their designs with unmatched precision.

"Expanding into Riyadh marks a significant milestone for us,” said Georges Calas “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative is driving unprecedented development, and we’re excited to contribute to the kingdom’s transformation by offering state-of-the-art architectural visualization tools," he noted.

With these advancements, Calas said Lifesize Plans Dubai continues to lead the industry in innovation, providing clients with tools that enhance design accuracy, reduce costs, and promote sustainability.

Whether it’s through groundbreaking VR integration, strategic collaborations with leading developers, or geographic expansion into new markets, the company is setting the benchmark for excellence in architectural visualization, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

