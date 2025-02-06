India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Minerals & Metals business vertical has been awarded a contract to set up a Pellet Plant and a Direct Reduction of Iron (DRI) Plant for a client in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

These pertains to a major order secured earlier from the client – a leading steel producer in Mena and are part of the global initiative towards decarbonisation, said the company in a statement.

Confirming the orders, which are in the range of Rs50 billion to Rs100 billion ($578.3 million to $1.15 billion), L&T said the scope of work for Minerals & Metals (M&M) unit includes design-build for Pellet and DRI plants encompassing engineering, supply, erection and construction works based on globally acclaimed technologies.

The company has been involved in many landmark iron and steel manufacturing plants globally, and these new projects reaffirm its expertise in delivering design-build steel plants.

On the contract win, D K Sen, the Executive Committee Member and Advisor to the CMD, L&T, said: "This reflects M&M’s leadership position in successful execution of complex iron and steel plant projects in the Mena region. It further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of M&M in delivering steel plant projects conforming to international standards in quality, safety, and on-time completion."

The M&M vertical offers world-class end-to-end solutions in EPC domain across sectors such as mining, minerals processing, industrial products and metallurgical plants, said the top Indian engineering and construction conglomerate.

Its product business provides cost-effective end-to-end solutions for industries such as mining, cement, construction, steel, fertilisers and ports, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).