Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the main construction, completion and maintenance contracts for Roadworks and Infrastructure Networks in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad City in the second quarter of 2024.

Two contracts will be awarded for N5, N7, N9, N10 suburbs and for N4, N6, N8 suburbs, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The two tenders were issued on 24 December 2023 with submission deadline of 29 February 2024, which was extended to 14 March 2024.

The project scope of work involves the construction, completion and maintenance of roadworks and infrastructure for 7,623 housing units for the N5, N7, N9, N10 suburbs, and for 6,189 housing units for N4, N6, N8 suburbs.

The source said the main contracts are expected to be awarded by end of May 2024, and the projects are slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

