The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART) has affirmed that the consulting agreement tender for detailed study and document preparation for the railway project is currently in the bidding phase, in preparation for the design commencement.

The Authority clarified that the tender was initiated on December 15, 2023, with several consulting firms submitting bids.

The technical evaluations were conducted by the Authority, followed by submission to the Central Agency for Public Tenders. However, due to the expiration of the board of directors’ term at the Central Agency last Thursday, June 27, 2024, procedures were temporarily halted until the appointment of the new board in June, after which they resumed.

Originating from a proposal by the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad in 2009, the GCC railway project concept was approved and subsequently underwent feasibility studies to ensure alignment across participating Gulf countries.

Initially overseen by the Partnership Authority under the Ministry of Transport, a feasibility study was conducted in 2012, updated in 2016, and included specifications aimed at ensuring compatibility and non-conflict during implementation.

The railway route spans 2,177 kilometers from Kuwait to Muscat, passing through all Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

The initial phase, approved by the Municipal Council on January 15, 2021, spans 265 kilometers in Kuwait, divided into two segments for expedited implementation. The first segment covers 111 kilometers from Nuwaiseeb to Shaddadiya, southwest of Kuwait Airport T2, featuring four main passenger stations and facilities for maintenance and freight handling.

Passenger trains will operate at speeds up to 200 kilometers per hour, while freight trains will run at 120 kilometers per hour, powered by diesel, with a 200-meter right-of-way.

