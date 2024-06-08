KUWAIT CITY - Zhang Jianwei, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kuwait, has affirmed that efforts will be intensified to swiftly achieve initial milestones for the development of Mubarak Al- Kabeer Port.

He also emphasized collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, wastewater treatment, and artificial intelligence.

Speaking to Al-Seyassah, Ambassador Jianwei highlighted a meeting between Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya in Beijing.

During this meeting, they discussed the robust bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the two nations, along with avenues to bolster cooperation across various sectors and levels.

Ambassador Jianwei further mentioned that recent regional and international developments were also on the agenda.

He revealed that China is keen to enhance collaboration regarding the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project in Kuwait, along with endeavors in renewable energy, wastewater treatment, and artificial intelligence.

To facilitate this, a Chinese delegation comprising specialized experts and engineers visited Kuwait for an inspection visit and project review at the end of May.

