Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City Roads and infrastructure Works project by the second quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 1 March 2023 to the qualified bidders and the bid submission was scheduled on 26 April 2023, which was extended from 11 April. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of second quarter 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The bidders list for the main contract includes Bayan National Construction Contracting Co., Kuwait Factories Building and Contracting Company (KSCM), Copri Construction Projects Company, Khalid Ali Al Kharafi and Brothers Construction and Contracting Company, Sahraa Al Roala General Trading & Contracting Company, Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons for General Trading, General Contracting and Industrial Structures, United Building Company, CANAR Trading & Contracting Company, and Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co., according to officials from five companies.

The scope of work involves the construction and maintenance of road and infrastructure development, irrigation reservoir works and electricity substations for the service axis of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City project.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)