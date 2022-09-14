Kuwait is planning to build a large cargo village at its international airport to face a projected growth in operations, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The project is part of a three-stage long-term plan stretching to 2050 to expand air traffic and shipping operations in the Gulf emirate, the Kuwaiti Alqabas Arabic language daily said, quoting informed sources.

“Stage one ends in 2030 and it involves the construction of a large, integrated cargo village at the airport to face an expected steady growth in operations,” the paper said.

The development plan also comprises a project to link the expanded airport to the planned metro and train networks after they are completed, it added.

“These projects could be included in stage two which continues until 2040…aviation authorities intend to chalk out studies for such projects,” the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)