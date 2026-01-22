KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Municipality on Wednesday invited qualified consulting firms and offices to participate in a tender for preparing consultancy studies for the Red Palace Village project in Al Jahra Governorate.

Deputy Director General for Projects at the Municipality, Maysa Boushehri, said the tender is issued in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir and as part of state efforts to revitalize tourism in Al Jahra.

Boushehri noted that the tender emphasizes the historical and heritage significance of the region and aims to transform national sites into sustainable development projects that strengthen Kuwaiti identity and benefit the community.

She explained that the Red Palace Village project is a comprehensive initiative designed to establish a cultural, tourist, and heritage destination that reflects the region’s history, offers a unique experience for visitors, and promotes private sector participation.

Boushehri stressed the importance of experienced consulting teams, urging applicants to carefully review tender documents, comply with all requirements and deadlines, and submit strong and feasible technical proposals.

She affirmed that the Kuwait Municipality remains committed to advancing projects that enhance the quality of life and highlight national heritage, calling on consultants to actively contribute their expertise to this strategic initiative.

