The Kuwait Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the construction management and supervision consultancy contract for Residential and Public Buildings in Affordable Housing Project by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the Consulting services for management and supervision of the construction was issued on 8 February 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 21 March 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-May 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of 1,777 homes and public buildings in the affordable housing project and supervision of tender work 1,277 homes.

The project, with an estimated value of $180 million, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, the source said.

