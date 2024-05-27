Kuwait intends to issue tenders for a number of new projects at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, which is under construction on Boubiyan Island off the Northern coast, press reports have said.

The Public Works Ministry will issue the tenders during the current 2024-2025 fiscal year, which started on 1 April, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

The projects include manufacturing, supplying, installing, operating and maintaining port equipment, deepening of the port basin and the channel linking the port to the current canal in Khor Abdullah, and marine dredging works at small vessel piers, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

