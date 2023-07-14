Kuwait’s Parliament has endorsed a law permitting the formation of private sector companies for the construction of new residential cities for citizens to tackle a housing supply shortage, the local press said on Friday.

Parliament, which met on Thursday, unanimously agreed on the new law that was enacted by the Housing Committee two weeks ago, the Arabic language daily Alqabas and other Kuwaiti publications reported.

“The Parliament approved a bill allowing the formation of companies specialized in the construction of new residential cities in various parts of the country,” the report said.

Officials said last week the Public Authority for Housing Welfare would be charged by the government with allocating land plots for those projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)