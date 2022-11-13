Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its $50 million Segment-5 at New Ahmadi Hospital Extension in Ahmadi by first quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 21 August 2022 and the bid submission is scheduled on 21 November 2022. The main contract is expected to be awarded by February 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

Forty-one companies are bidding for the main contract, according to company officials contacted by Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)