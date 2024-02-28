Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Office Building for Oil & Vital Protection Department and Perimeter Fence project in South Ratqa Field by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source aware of the project details.

The EPC tender was issued on 10 December 2023 with a bid submission deadline of 10 March 2024.

“The EPC contract is expected to be awarded by June 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.

