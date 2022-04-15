AMMAN — Transport Minister Wajih Azaizeh and Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Rydmark on Thursday discussed means to enhance cooperation in the field of transport between the countries. Azaizeh expressed the Kingdom's interest to further cooperation and assistance from Sweden to develop the Jordanian transport system.

This is especially as Sweden enjoys expertise in various transport patterns, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also reviewed the ministry's plans, mainly those pertaining to the railway project, where the ministry has prepared the necessary studies and blueprints for the Jordanian national railway network. Rydmark highlighted her interest in the Kingdom’s transport sector. She also reviewed the latest regional issues and bilateral ties between the two countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

JT