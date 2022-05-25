AMMAN — Work is set to resume at the Sixth Circle Towers in mid-July and is expected to finish within 18 months, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh said on Tuesday.

Shawarbeh told Al Mamlakah TV that the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) will be a strategic partner in the project.

GAM will hold “the largest visual show” in Jordan at the towers to commemorate Independence Day, on Wednesday evening, during which it will present the Kingdom’s journey through its ancient history, present and future.

The project will include a commercial complex, hotel apartments and a hotel, and will be equipped with apt infrastructure and power generators.

GAM decided to proceed with the Sixth Circle Towers through joining it as a partner with a share of 31 per cent of the capital of the company owning the project, whose engineering studies and blueprints were finished in February, according to Shawarbeh.

The municipality also plans to allocate a "huge sum of money" to be fully funnelled into the project to complete it and GAM also has the executive studies and blueprints to assign a contractor, added the mayor.

The project consists of two 43-storey towers and a three-storey commercial centre. The first one, the northern tower, will be used for residential purposes, while the southern tower is expected to include a hotel and hotel apartments.

The completion rate of the northern tower currently stands at 70 to 75 per cent.

Shawarbeh also mentioned that traffic solutions for the area will be implemented later.

The area of the projects extends over 220,000 square metres with a parking space for 1,800 cars, he said.

