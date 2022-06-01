Jordan is on the verge of completing its first cable car project that will see the construction of restaurants and other facilities, the local press said on Wednesday.

The Ajloun Cable Car project is located in the Northern highlands and costs around 11 million Jordanian dinars ($15.5 million), the papers said.

“Work on the project has resumed in full pace following a slowdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we expect it to be completed shortly,” said Khalaf Hmeisat, Chairman of the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group.

He told Alghad newspaper that the 2.5-km project comprises 40 cable cars, to be increased to 60 cars at a later stage.

Hmeisat said other projects run parallel to the Cable Car project with a combined costs of around 54 million dinars ($76 million), adding that they include shops, restaurants, cafes, parks and other facilities.

The projects are located in different areas of Ajloun and would be offered to local and foreign investors, he added.

