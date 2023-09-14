Jordan is planning to build a nation-wide rail network with partial funding from Saudi Arabia, a newspaper said on Thursday.

Officials from the Saudi-Jordan Investment Fund will meet shortly to discuss part of the project involving the construction of a rail line between the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba and Madounah, a town near the Saudi and Iraqi border, the Jordanian Arabic language daily Alghad said.

The paper quoted official sources as saying the Fund in March set a six-month deadline for further studies on the project and that the next meeting would discuss a report on these studies, which will be financed by the Fund.

“The Aqaba-Madounah rail is part of a national rail network project that encompasses most of Jordan’s governorates…the rail from Aqaba will be used for transporting cargo to that town south of Amman,” the report said.

According to the paper, Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fund in June allowing it to start steps for the 418-km rail that will be used to transport phosphates, grain and other goods.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

